Sunshine and a bit warmer Tuesday

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Frosty this morning and mostly clear skies. Temperatures in the mid to upper 20’s.

Mostly sunny and low to mid 40’s today.

Increasing clouds tonight, low in the mid 30’s.



BREEZY BUT MILD WEDNESDAY

Cloudy but a warmer Wednesday. High in the lower 60’s.

Breezy with 20+mph winds at times.

Slight chance for an afternoon sprinkle or light rain shower.



WET WEDNESDAY NIGHT, FALLING TEMPS THURSDAY

Showers likely Wednesday night. Low in the lower 40’s.

Showers likely Thursday, mainly in the morning and early afternoon. High around 50° just after midnight. Low to mid 40’s by Daybreak Thursday morning. Temperatures falling through the day into the lower 40’s.



COLDER FOR FRIDAY, SEASONAL SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Colder Thursday night. Chance for rain early Thursday night, with a rain/snow mix chance late as temperatures drop into the upper 20’s.

High around 40° for Friday. Snow showers early morning, changing to a mix and then rain showers in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy Friday night, low in the upper 20’s.

Partly sunny and mid 40’s for Saturday.

Mostly cloudy and mid 30’s Saturday night.

Mostly cloudy Sunday with a chance for rain showers. High in the upper 40’s.

Chance for rain or snow showers Sunday night. Low in the low to mid 30’s.



IMPACTFUL LAKE-EFFECT SNOW SETTING UP FOR EARLY WEEK

Mostly cloudy Monday with a chance for rain/snow showers. High in the mid 40’s.

Colder into Tuesday. Overnight low in the upper 20’s and scattered snow showers.

Scattered snow showers Tuesday, high only in the lower 30’s.