MONDAY OUTLOOK

Partly sunny and becoming more humid this afternoon. Slight chance for a late day storm. High in the mid 80’s.



A FEW STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE TONIGHT

Showers and storms likely tonight. Gusty winds are possible as the storms move through.

Overnight low in the mid to upper 60’s.



A BIT COOLER TOMORROW BEFORE MID-WEEK HEAT

Becoming mostly sunny Tuesday, cooler and not as humid. High around 80°.

Partly cloudy and upper 50’s Tuesday night.

Getting hot and increasing humidity for Wednesday. High around 90° and hazy sunshine.

Partly cloudy and lower 70’s and muggy Wednesday night.



STORMS AND SHOWERS FOR THURSDAY AND FRIDAY

Increasing clouds with afternoon showers and thunderstorms Thursday. High in the upper 80’s.

Scattered showers and storms Thursday night, low in the upper 60’s.

Scattered showers and a few afternoon storms Friday. Cooler, high around 80°.

Isolated shower or storm Friday night, becoming partly cloudy late. Low in the upper 60’s.



NICE WEEKEND WITH STORMS RETURNING INTO MONDAY

Mostly sunny Saturday, high in the low to mid 80’s.

Partly cloudy and lower 70’s Saturday night.

Mid to upper 80’s Sunday and increasing clouds in the afternoon.

Mid 60’s with isolated shower or storm Sunday night.

Low to mid 80’s next Monday and scattered showers and storms.