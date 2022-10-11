TUESDAY OUTLOOK
Partly cloudy and lower 50’s this morning with patchy fog.
Sunny today, and warmer in the lower 70’s.
Increasing clouds and mild tonight around 50°.
MILD, WITH SHOWERS, ESPECIALLY WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY
Cloudy with occasional showers Wednesday. High around 70°.
Showers likely Wednesday night, with thunderstorms possible. Low in the lower 50’s.
Showers and a thunderstorm chance Thursday. Cooler in the lower 60’s.
Partly cloudy Thursday night, low in the upper 30’s.
COOL FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT
Partly sunny Friday, with a high in the low to mid 50’s.
Chilly Friday night, with a low in the mid to upper 30’s. Partly cloudy.
WARMER WEEKEND, RAIN CHANCE SUNDAY AND MONDAY
Partly sunny Saturday, warmer in the low to mid 60’s.
Chance for a shower Saturday night, low in the upper 40’s.
Lower 60’s with a chance for an isolated shower Sunday.
Chance for a few showers Sunday night, low in the lower 40’s.
Cloudy Monday, with a high in the lower 50’s and isolated showers.
Upper 30’s and mostly cloudy Monday night.
Upper 40’s and a chance for isolated showers Tuesday.
Mid to late week rain likely and a cooler Friday
TUESDAY OUTLOOK