TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Partly cloudy and lower 50’s this morning with patchy fog.

Sunny today, and warmer in the lower 70’s.

Increasing clouds and mild tonight around 50°.



MILD, WITH SHOWERS, ESPECIALLY WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY

Cloudy with occasional showers Wednesday. High around 70°.

Showers likely Wednesday night, with thunderstorms possible. Low in the lower 50’s.

Showers and a thunderstorm chance Thursday. Cooler in the lower 60’s.

Partly cloudy Thursday night, low in the upper 30’s.



COOL FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly sunny Friday, with a high in the low to mid 50’s.

Chilly Friday night, with a low in the mid to upper 30’s. Partly cloudy.



WARMER WEEKEND, RAIN CHANCE SUNDAY AND MONDAY

Partly sunny Saturday, warmer in the low to mid 60’s.

Chance for a shower Saturday night, low in the upper 40’s.

Lower 60’s with a chance for an isolated shower Sunday.

Chance for a few showers Sunday night, low in the lower 40’s.

Cloudy Monday, with a high in the lower 50’s and isolated showers.

Upper 30’s and mostly cloudy Monday night.

Upper 40’s and a chance for isolated showers Tuesday.