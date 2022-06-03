(WYTV)

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Mostly to partly sunny today. High in the mid 70’s for a seasonal day.

A late day sprinkle possible toward 5pm. Mainly increasing clouds.



Slight chance for an early evening sprinkle, mainly cloudy. Cool and clearing overnight. Low in the upper 40’s.



WEEKEND WEATHER

Mostly sunny and around 70° tomorrow.

Partly cloudy Saturday night, low in the upper 40’s.

Warmer Sunday with partly sunny skies. High in the mid 70’s.



UNSETTLED WEATHER MONDAY AND TUESDAY

Increasing clouds Sunday night with an overnight shower chance. Low in the upper 50’s.

Partly sunny with isolated shower or storm Monday. High around 80°.

Upper 50’s with scattered showers or storms Monday night.

Occasional showers and storms Tuesday. High in the low to mid 70’s.



SEASONAL TEMPERATURES STORMS POSSIBLE THURSDAY

Becoming partly cloudy Tuesday night. Low in the upper 40’s.

Sunshine and clouds Wednesday. High in the mid to upper 70’s.

Mostly cloudy and mid 50’s Wednesday night.

Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms Thursday. High in the mid 70’s.

Partly cloudy and mid 50’s Thursday night.

Mid 70’s and partly sunny Friday.