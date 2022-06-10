FRIDAY OUTLOOK
Sunshine with increasing clouds into the afternoon, high in the mid-70s.
SHOWER CHANCE TONIGHT
A few showers around tonight, mainly before midnight, low in the mid-50s.
WEEKEND LOOKS DAMP INTO SUNDAY
Partly sunny Saturday, slight chance for an afternoon shower, high in the mid-70s.
Mostly cloudy Saturday night, with scattered showers or storms likely. Low in the mid to upper-50s.
Mostly cloudy Sunday with isolated showers or thunderstorms at times. High in the mid-70s.
Upper 50’s and mostly cloudy Sunday night.
SUNSHINE MONDAY, EARLY SHOWER CHANCE TUESDAY
High near 80° with sunshine and clouds Monday.
Scattered showers and storms are likely Monday night. Low in the upper 50’s Monday night.
Low to mid-80s and a bit more humid Tuesday. Chance for an isolated shower or storm early morning.
Partly sunny in the afternoon.
Low- to mid-60s Tuesday night and partly cloudy.
SUMMER-LIKE HEAT AND HUMIDITY WEDNESDAY, STORMS LIKELY THURSDAY
Hot and humid Wednesday. Around 90° and chance for an isolated shower or storm, mainly afternoon and early evening.
Mid to upper-60s Wednesday night, chance for an isolated shower or storm.
Mid to upper-80s Thursday, showers and storms likely.
Storm chance continues as cooler air moves on Thursday night. Low around 60°.
SUNNY AND COOLER FRIDAY
Mostly sunny next Friday, high around 80°.
Cool weekend with isolated showers and storms Sunday
FRIDAY OUTLOOK