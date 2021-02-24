Sunny to cloudy with afternoon rain Wednesday

TODAYLight snow or rain/snow mix this morning. Temperatures in the low to mid 30s.Breezy, with wind chills in the mid 20s.Mainly morning precipitation, with temperatures close to 40° this afternoon. Mainly cloudy afternoon.Mostly cloudy and a low in the upper 20s tonight.

WARMER WEDNESDAY WITH ISOLATED RAIN CHANCEA warm front lifts north into the area tomorrow with a jump in temperatures into the mid 40s. Slight chance for a morning mix or a few sprinkles throughout the day.

SEASONAL FOR THURSDAYMostly cloudy and a low in the mid 20s into Thursday morning.Temperatures fall back to seasonal upper 30s for Thursday.Partly cloudy and chilly into Friday morning. Low in the lower 20s.

WARMING UP INTO THE WEEKEND, RAIN SHOWERS SATURDAYAnother punch of warmer air moves in Friday and for the weekend.High in the lower 40s Friday with partly sunny skies.Upper 20s with isolated snow showers Friday night.Mid 40s with scattered rain showers for Saturday.Upper 20s Saturday night with wintry mix chance.Mid 40s for Sunday, cloudy with a slight rain shower chance.Low around 30° Sunday night and cloudy.

COOLER MONDAY WITH WINTRY MIX CHANCECooling into the start of the week. High in the low to mid 40s Monday with a chance for rain/snow mix.

COOLER FOR TUESDAYColder Monday night, with a low in the mid 20s and a chance for a snow shower.Partly sunny and seasonal 40° for Tuesday.