THURSDAY OUTLOOK
Clear skies and upper-40s this morning. Sunny and lower-80s for today.
Partly cloudy and lower-50s tonight.
INCREASING CLOUDS FRIDAY
Partly sunny and upper-70s Friday.
Partly cloudy and upper-50s for a mild night Friday night.
UNSETTLED WEEKEND
Partly sunny Saturday with isolated showers and a chance for thunderstorms into the afternoon. High in the mid-70s.
Scattered showers for Saturday night, with an isolated thunderstorm. This is mainly before 9 p.m.
Low in the upper-50s.
Chance for showers Sunday morning, but rain is likely into the afternoon. Chance for a thunderstorm. High in the mid-70s.
Mid to upper-50s Sunday night, with scattered showers.
LINGERING SHOWER CHANCE, COOLER NEXT WEEK
Isolated shower or storm Monday as cooler air moves into the Valley. High in the upper-60s.
Lower-50s Monday night and partly cloudy.
Upper-60s and partly sunny Tuesday.
Partly cloudy and low to mid-40s Tuesday night.
Partly sunny and mid-60s Wednesday.
Partly cloudy and mid-40s Wednesday night.
Mainly dry for Thursday, slight chance for an isolated shower. High in the mid-60s.
