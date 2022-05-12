THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Clear skies and upper-40s this morning. Sunny and lower-80s for today.

Partly cloudy and lower-50s tonight.



INCREASING CLOUDS FRIDAY

Partly sunny and upper-70s Friday.

Partly cloudy and upper-50s for a mild night Friday night.



UNSETTLED WEEKEND

Partly sunny Saturday with isolated showers and a chance for thunderstorms into the afternoon. High in the mid-70s.

Scattered showers for Saturday night, with an isolated thunderstorm. This is mainly before 9 p.m.

Low in the upper-50s.

Chance for showers Sunday morning, but rain is likely into the afternoon. Chance for a thunderstorm. High in the mid-70s.

Mid to upper-50s Sunday night, with scattered showers.



LINGERING SHOWER CHANCE, COOLER NEXT WEEK

Isolated shower or storm Monday as cooler air moves into the Valley. High in the upper-60s.

Lower-50s Monday night and partly cloudy.

Upper-60s and partly sunny Tuesday.

Partly cloudy and low to mid-40s Tuesday night.

Partly sunny and mid-60s Wednesday.

Partly cloudy and mid-40s Wednesday night.

Mainly dry for Thursday, slight chance for an isolated shower. High in the mid-60s.