THURSDAY OUTLOOK
Clear with patchy frost this morning. Temperatures will dip into the low to mid 30s early.
Sunny and a high around 64° this afternoon.
Clear tonight, not as cold.
CONTINUED SUN TO SUN AND CLOUDS FOR THE WEEKEND
Low in the upper 30s. Sunshine and clouds Friday, with a high in the mid 60s.
Partly cloudy and a low in the lower 40s Friday night.
Sun and clouds Saturday and Sunday. High in the upper 60s to 70° for Sunday.
Low in the lower 40s and partly cloudy Saturday night.
Mid 40s and cloudy Sunday night.
RAIN CHANCE MONDAY AND WARMING MID-WEEK
Isolated shower chance for Monday and Monday night. Monday high in the upper 60s.
Mild Monday night, with a low in the upper 40s.
Warmer air moves in mid-week. High around 70° Tuesday with a slim chance for a shower.
Mainly cloudy with sunshine at times.
Low to mid 50s Tuesday night and cloudy.
Mid 70s Wednesday with partly sunny skies and a slight storm chance.
Upper 50s for Wednesday night and an isolated shower chance.
Mid 70s Thursday with mainly cloudy skies and a slight chance for an isolated
shower or storm.
Sunny Thursday and through the weekend
Moving into the mid 70s by next week!
