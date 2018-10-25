Sunny Thursday after a chilly start Video

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Patchy fog and frost likely this morning. Temperatures in the upper 20's. Mostly sunny today and a bit warmer. High of 50°.

INCREASING CLOUDS

Not as cool tonight, as warmer air moves in ahead of the weekend storm. Cloudy by Daybreak, mid to upper 30's.

LATE DAY RAIN RISK INTO FRIDAY NIGHT

Mainly cloudy for the day Friday, mid 50's. Increasing rain chances for Friday night, with rain likely for the second half of the evening. Mild overnight with rain likely, low in the lower 40's.

SOAKER SATURDAY FOR YSU GAME AND WEEKEND EVENTS

Rain ongoing Saturday. Up to an inch possible by evening. Mid 40's.

DAMP WEATHER FOR THE START OF THE WEEK AND COOLER

Scattered rain for Sunday, with some dry periods as we will have one storm departing while another will arrive into the late evening and into Monday. High Monday only in the mid 40's.

LAKE EFFECT RAIN POSSIBLE EARLY TUESDAY

Temperatures in the mid to upper 40's for Tuesday, Lake-enhanced light rain possible early, with partly sunny skies in the afternoon.

DRY FOR HALLOWEEN

Partly sunny and 50° for Halloween Wednesday. Mid to upper 40's for trick or treating and mostly cloudy.

