Sunny skies with warmer temperatures for Thursday

THURSDAY WEATHER HEADLINES
- Quiet and perfect weather expected for Thursday. After a chilly start, expect temperatures to warm nicely through the mid and upper 70s for your Thursday afternoon. Expect sunny skies with a few high clouds slipping through at times today.
- Not as chilly overnight into Friday, with overnight lows only dropping into the upper 50s Friday morning. A few clouds overnight with more clouds building into Friday morning.
- Tracking a round of rain and storms to move into the region by mid-morning Friday. This will be weakening as it moves into the region, but could bring some rain our way through late morning.
- Friday afternoon and evening, the risk for rain and storms gets higher and these storms will be monitored for the potential to be on the strong side. Scattered severe storms are possible into Friday afternoon and evening. Highs Friday will be in the low 80s with a slight uptick in humidity as well.
- The rain threat continues off and on into Saturday before better weather to wrap up the weekend Sunday. Another cool-down expected toward the middle of next week.