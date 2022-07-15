FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Sunny and low-80s this afternoon.

Increasing clouds and lower-60s tonight.

Partly sunny tomorrow and mid-80s. A small (20%) chance for a few sprinkles.

A few storms are possible Saturday night after midnight. Low in the mid-60s.



SHOWERS AND STORMS, ESPECIALLY MONDAY

Partly sunny and mid-80s Sunday with isolated storms at times.

Showers and storms are likely Sunday night. Low in the upper-60s.

Cool 80° for Monday, off-and-on showers are likely, with a few thunderstorms.

An isolated shower or storm is possible Monday night, becoming partly cloudy late. Low in the mid-60s.



HEATING UP TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY

Turning warm and humid Tuesday. High in the mid- to upper-80s and partly sunny.

Upper-60s Tuesday night and partly cloudy.

Upper-80s with partly sunny skies and isolated storms developing Wednesday.

Low to mid-60s Wednesday night with isolated storms possible.

Low to mid-80s Thursday, partly sunny with a slight shower chance.

Mid-60s and partly cloudy Thursday night.

Mostly sunny and hot next Friday, high near 90°.