FRIDAY OUTLOOK
Sunny and low-80s this afternoon.
Increasing clouds and lower-60s tonight.
Partly sunny tomorrow and mid-80s. A small (20%) chance for a few sprinkles.
A few storms are possible Saturday night after midnight. Low in the mid-60s.
SHOWERS AND STORMS, ESPECIALLY MONDAY
Partly sunny and mid-80s Sunday with isolated storms at times.
Showers and storms are likely Sunday night. Low in the upper-60s.
Cool 80° for Monday, off-and-on showers are likely, with a few thunderstorms.
An isolated shower or storm is possible Monday night, becoming partly cloudy late. Low in the mid-60s.
HEATING UP TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Turning warm and humid Tuesday. High in the mid- to upper-80s and partly sunny.
Upper-60s Tuesday night and partly cloudy.
Upper-80s with partly sunny skies and isolated storms developing Wednesday.
Low to mid-60s Wednesday night with isolated storms possible.
Low to mid-80s Thursday, partly sunny with a slight shower chance.
Mid-60s and partly cloudy Thursday night.
Mostly sunny and hot next Friday, high near 90°.
Late weekend storms into Monday
