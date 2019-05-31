Sunny skies for Friday

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Finally a nice dry day today. High in the mid 70’s with sunshine. Mostly clear tonight, with a low in the upper 50’s.

AFTERNOON STORMS SATURDAY

Increasing clouds for Saturday with showers and thunderstorms likely into the afternoon. High near 80°. Some of the storms in the afternoon and evening could reach severe status. Once again we are looking at flood potential as showers and storms are likely Saturday night and into Sunday as well. Local amounts of an 1″, and up to 2″ are possible where thunderstorms persist. Saturday night low in the upper 50’s.

COOLER WITH MAINLY MORNING SHOWERS SUNDAY

Showers likely at times Sunday, with cooler air moving over Lake Erie. High in the upper 60’s. Drying out and cooling down Sunday night. Low in the mid 40’s into Monday.

DRY BUT COOL TO START THE WEEK

A nice but cool June day for Monday. High in the mid 60’s as a Canadian high pressure center drops South into the Great Lakes. Chilly and mainly clear into Tuesday morning. Low in the low to mid 40’s.

A bit warmer and nice on Tuesday, high around 70°. Low in the low to mid 50’s into Wednesday morning. Warming Wednesday into the upper 70’s.

RAIN RISK RETURNS MID TO LATE WEEK

Chance for afternoon thunderstorms as the next weather system moves into the region. Mild with a few storms possible Wednesday night, low in the lower 60’s. Chance for a few thunderstorms or showers on Thursday, high in the mid to upper 70’s. Upper 50’s into Friday morning. High of 80° next Friday with partly sunny skies and a few isolated thunderstorms possible.