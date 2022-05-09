(WYTV)

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Chilly this morning, in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Sunny and low 70’s today.



LAST STRETCH OF SIX DRY DAYS?

Goes back to November. November 4th-10th. But temperatures were at about 58° on average.

We’ll have 6 dry days with an average temperature of 75°.



TONIGHT AND TUESDAY

Clear and cool, mid 40’s tonight.

Sunny and mid 70’s for Tuesday.

Upper 40’s and clear Tuesday night.



WARMING WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY

Mid 70’s and sunny Wednesday.

Low to mid 50’s and clear Wednesday night.

High around 80° Thursday and continued sunshine.

Mid 50’s and partly cloudy Thursday night.

Lower 80’s for Friday and partly sunny.

Low around 60° Friday night and partly cloudy.



NEXT RAIN CHANCE ARRIVES THIS WEEKEND

Mid 70’s Saturday with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Isolated shower or storm Saturday night, mid to upper 50’s.

Rain showers likely Sunday, high in the mid 70’s.

Low around 50° Sunday night and an isolated shower or storm chance.

Isolated shower or storm Monday, partly sunny otherwise. High in the upper 60’s.