MONDAY OUTLOOK

Clear skies and chilly this morning with patchy frost. Temperatures in the mid 30’s.

Sunny today, with a high in the mid 60’s.



FOG DEVELOPING LATE TONIGHT INTO TUESDAY

Patchy fog late tonight, low in the upper 30’s.

Early fog to partly cloudy for Tuesday, high in the mid 60’s.

Lower 40’s and partly cloudy Tuesday night.



WARMING UP MID-WEEK

High in the lower 70’s Wednesday with partly sunny skies.

Mid to upper 40’s for a warmer night Wednesday night.

Partly sunny and lower 70’s Thursday. Slight chance for a late day shower.

Chance for a few showers Thursday late night and overnight. Low in the mid 40’s.



COLDER LATE WEEK AND THIS WEEKEND

Mostly cloudy and a chance for showers at times Friday. Colder, in the mid 50’s.

Slight chance for an isolated shower Friday night. Colder, in the upper 30’s.

Partly sunny Saturday, high in the low to mid 50’s.

Partly cloudy and chilly Saturday night, low in the mid 30’s.

Partly sunny Sunday, high in the mid to upper 50’s. Partly cloudy and lower 40’s Sunday night.

Partly sunny and a high around 60° on Monday.