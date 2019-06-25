Sunny, less humid Tuesday

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Dry weather is in the forecast Tuesday morning with wet roads around the Valley and temperatures in the mid- to upper-60s.

It will be mostly cloudy. Expect sunshine and clouds for the morning, with skies becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. The high is around 80°.

It will be a little breezy and partly cloudy Tuesday night, with a low in the lower-60s.

AFTERNOON STORM CHANCE WEDNESDAY

It will be a little warmer Wednesday, with a high in the low- to mid-80s. It will be mostly sunny with a few isolated showers and storms possible into the late afternoon and evening.

Some strong storms are possible, with gusty winds. Small hail is the primary threat.

Temperatures will be in the low- to mid-60s Wednesday night with showers possible late Wednesday night.

DRY THURSDAY BEFORE FRIDAY HEAT

Sunshine and clouds are in the forecast Thursday with temperatures in the low- to mid-80s again. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s into Friday morning.

A humid and hot day are expected Friday, with a high in the mid- to upper- 80s. Isolated afternoon storms are possible late afternoon and evening as the heat builds through the day.

HUMID SATURDAY, COOLER SUNDAY

Scattered storms are more likely Saturday afternoon and evening. The high will be in the mid-80s.

It will be cooler into Sunday with mostly sunny skies. The high will be in the lower-80s.

It’s expected to be cool going into Monday morning, with a low in the mid- to upper-50s. Partly sunny skies are anticipated Monday, with a high in the lower-80s.