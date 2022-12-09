FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Mainly clear with patchy fog this morning. It’s colder with frosted windshields.

Upper 20’s early morning. Mostly sunny for Friday, and a high in the low 40’s.



SHOPPING AND LIGHT-VIEWING TONIGHT?

Increasing clouds tonight and a few sprinkles or flurries. Low in the lower 30’s.



WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Mainly cloudy skies for Saturday, high in the low to mid 40’s.

Rain shower chance Saturday night, low in the mid 30’s.

Expect rain showers in the morning Sunday. Mostly cloudy in the afternoon and a high in the low to mid 40’s.

Chance for light rain with flurries mixed in Sunday night. Low in the lower 30’s.



DRY AND SEASONAL EARLY WEEK

Mostly cloudy and upper 30’s for Monday.

Mostly cloudy and upper 20’s Monday night.

Partly to mostly sunny Tuesday, high in the lower 40’s.

Upper 20’s and mostly cloudy Tuesday night.



WET WEATHER MID TO LATE WEEK

Rain developing Wednesday afternoon, with flurries mixing in early and late day.

High around 40°.

Scattered rain or snow showers Wednesday night, low in the lower 30’s.

Scattered showers Thursday. High in the lower 40’s.

Rain/snow mix for Thursday night, low in the lower 30’s.

Mainly cloudy Friday, with a chance for a rain/snow mix. High in the mid to upper 30’s.