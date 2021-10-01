Sunny Friday and another nice night for football

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Be alert for fog this morning. It’s chilly. Lower 40’s.

Another sunny day today. High in the lower 70’s.



DRY FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT

Clear and cool for High School football tonight. Upper 50’s by game’s end.

Patchy fog and upper 40’s Saturday morning.



WARMING SATURDAY, DAMP SUNDAY

A push of warmer air for Saturday. Sunshine with increasing afternoon clouds tomorrow. High in the mid to upper 70’s.

Isolated light rain Saturday night. Warmer, with a low in the upper 50’s.

Damp weather for Sunday’s Panerathon. Isolated morning rain, with showers likely into early afternoon. Slight thunderstorm chance into the afternoon as well. High in the lower 70’s.



WET EARLY WEEK

Scattered showers Sunday night. Low around 60°.

Scattered showers Monday and a high around 70°.

Scattered showers Monday night, with a low around 60°.

Mainly cloudy Tuesday, with a chance for a few showers. High in the low to mid 70’s.

Upper 50’s Tuesday night. Cloudy with an isolated shower chance.



ISOLATED SHOWERS FOR MID TO LATE WEEK

An isolated shower possible Wednesday through Friday. Mainly cloudy. Wednesday high in the mid 70’s. Lower 60’s into Thursday morning. Upper 60’s Thursday. Mid to upper 50’s Thursday night. Upper 60’s for Friday.