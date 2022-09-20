(WYTV)

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Patchy fog this morning, temperatures in the mid 50’s.

Mostly sunny today, and a high in the upper 70’s.

Increasing clouds with an overnight shower or storm chance. Low around 60°.



STORMS LIKELY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON, SOME COULD BE STRONG TO SEVERE

Chance for a shower or storm in the morning, with storms likely deep into the afternoon.

Some storms could be strong to severe. Damaging winds are the primary concern.

Warm and humid in the mid to upper 80’s. RECORD HIGH 92° from 1940 looks safe.

Showers and storms likely Wednesday night, low in the lower 50’s



COOLER FOR START OF FALL SEASON

FALL STARTS THURSDAY EVENING AT 9:04PM

Cooler and mostly cloudy with an isolated shower Thursday. High in the mid 60’s.

Partly cloudy and chilly Thursday night in the mid 40’s.



SUNNY FOR FRIDAY AND CHILLY FOR FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

High Friday only around 60° with mostly sunny skies.

7pm kick-off temperatures will be in the mid 50’s, falling into the lower 50’s by game’s end. Dress warm!

Cool and partly cloudy Friday night, low in the mid to upper 40’s.



RAIN CHANCE INTO SUNDAY AFTERNOON

Partly sunny and a high in the mid to upper 60’s for Saturday.

Partly cloudy skies and a low in the low to mid 50’s Saturday night.

Low to mid 70’s with an isolated shower chance Sunday afternoon.

Showers likely Sunday night, with a low in the low to mid 50’s.

Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower chance Monday, with a high in the low to mid 60’s.

Partly sunny and cool Tuesday, high in the mid to upper 60’s.