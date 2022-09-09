(WYTV)

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Sunny today with a high in the low to mid 80’s.



GREAT NIGHT FOR FOOTBALL

Check out a beautiful Harvest moon rising around sunset!

Upper 70’s for kickoff of football games tonight, lower 70’s by the fourth quarter. Mostly clear skies.

Mostly clear and a low in the lower 60’s.



DRY AND WARM FOR YSU FOOTBALL SATURDAY, RAIN RETURNS SUNDAY

Sunshine early Saturday with increasing clouds in the afternoon. High in the low to mid 80’s.

An isolated shower chance Saturday night. Low in the low to mid 60’s.

Mostly cloudy with showers or storms at times Sunday. Rain could be heavy at times. High in the mid 70’s. Scattered showers Sunday night. Moderate to heavy rain is possible. Low in the low to mid 60’s.



DAMP FOR THE FIRST PART OF NEXT WEEK

Expect rain Monday, with thunderstorms possible. High in the mid 70’s.

Showers and storms become isolated Monday night. Low in the mid to upper 50’s.

Another round of showers and storms Tuesday. High in the mid 70’s.

An isolated shower Tuesday night, low in the mid 50’s.



SEASONAL AND DRYING OUT MID TO LATE WEEK

Mainly cloudy Wednesday with a slight chance for a passing sprinkle or light shower. High in the mid 70’s. Mostly cloudy Wednesday night, low in the mid 50’s.

Partly sunny for Thursday, high in the mid to upper 70’s.

Mostly clear Thursday night, low in the upper 50’s.

Partly sunny Friday, high in the upper 70’s.