THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Today is Sept. 1, the first day of Meteorological Fall. Astronomical Fall starts Sept. 22.

Mostly sunny today with a high in the lower 80’s.

Mostly clear and upper 50’s tonight.



HEATING UP FRIDAY AND INTO THE WEEKEND

Mostly sunny and mid 80’s for Friday.

Beautiful for Friday night Football, lower 80’s to start, falling into the upper 70’s by game’s end.

Overnight low in the low to mid 60’s.



WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Mostly to partly sunny Saturday. Slim chance for an afternoon and evening shower or storm.

High Saturday in the mid to upper 80’s and humid.

Slight chance for a shower or storm Saturday night, low in the mid to upper 60’s and humid.

Partly sunny and humid Sunday, isolated showers or storms possible into the afternoon. High in the mid 80’s.

Isolated shower or storm for Sunday night, low in the mid 60’s.



SLIGHT SHOWER CHANCE LABOR DAY

Slight chance for a pop up shower or storm Labor day Monday. High in the lower 80’s.

Becoming partly cloudy and not as humid Monday night. Low around 60°.



DRY AND COOLER WEATHER FOR BACK TO SCHOOL NEXT WEEK

Mostly sunny and lower 80’s Tuesday. Partly cloudy and upper 50’s Tuesday night.

Partly sunny and low to mid 80’s Wednesday.

Partly cloudy and lower 60’s Wednesday night.

Partly sunny and low to mid 80’s Thursday.