Sunny early and warmer Wednesday

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Clear skies and warmer temperatures this morning. 15 to 20 degrees above yesterday morning.

We’re in the upper 20’s. Sunny early with increasing clouds this afternoon. High 40°.



TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a few flurries tonight. Low around 30°.



ISOLATED LIGHT SNOW THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT

Mid to upper 30’s for Thursday with a chance for a few flurries or a brief snow shower.

Little or no accumulation.

A few snow showers Thursday night, with less than a half inch possible. Low in the lower 20’s.



ARCTIC AIR MOVES IN FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Mid 20’s early Friday, with temperatures slipping into the lower 20’s into the afternoon.

Chance for a few morning snow showers Friday, partly sunny otherwise.

Cloudy and cold Friday night, low around 10°.

Mostly cloudy and cold Saturday, high only reaching the upper teens. Be sure to bring in the pets!

Cloudy and cold again Saturday night, low around 10°.

Mostly cloudy Sunday. High in the upper 20’s.



EAST COAST STORM COULD IMPACT THE VALLEY SUNDAY AND MONDAY

A storm system will be in the vicinity and we’ll be watching the track. Chance for snow showers Sunday night, low in the lower 20’s.

Upper 20’s Monday and a chance for snow showers.

Low around 20° Monday night with a chance for snow showers.

Tuesday and Wednesday high around 30° with snow shower chance.

Tuesday night low in the upper teens.