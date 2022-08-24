(WYTV)

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Mostly sunny and low to mid 80’s today.

Mostly clear and lower 60’s tonight.



ANOTHER DRY AND WARM DAY THURSDAY, ISOLATED SHOWERS & STORMS FRIDAY

Sunny skies Thursday with a high in the mid to upper 80’s.

Low in the mid 60’s Thursday night and increasing clouds.

Partly sunny Friday, with isolated shower or thunderstorm chance mainly into the afternoon. High in the low to mid 80’s.



FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL OUTLOOK

Bring the rain gear for an early game shower or storm chance. Skies clearing later in the evening. Low around 60°.



NICE WEATHER FOR THE WEEKEND, HOT WEATHER SUNDAY AND MONDAY

Partly sunny and low to mid 80’s Saturday.

Partly cloudy Saturday night. Low around 60°.

Partly sunny and hot for Sunday, high in the upper 80’s.

Muggy Sunday night, in the upper 60’s and partly cloudy.

Upper 80’s Monday with a chance for an isolated shower or storm developing.

Upper 60’s with an early evening shower or storm chance Monday night.



SHOWERS AND STORMS LIKELY TUESDAY, COOLER WEDNESDAY

Scattered showers and storms likely Tuesday, high in the mid 80’s.

Isolated storms Tuesday night, with a low in the mid 60’s.

Partly sunny and high around 80° for next Wednesday.