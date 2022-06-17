(WYTV)

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Sunshine and still a bit muggy this morning. Dew points in the upper 60’s but we’ll see them drop into the upper 50’s this afternoon. Mostly sunny and a cooler high around 80°.



COOLER THAN AVERAGE WEEKEND

Another shot of cooler air moves in tonight, increasing clouds and a slight sprinkle chance. Low in the lower 50’s.

Mostly cloudy early, becoming partly sunny and unseasonably cool Saturday, high only around 70°.

Upper 40’s and partly cloudy Saturday night.

Partly sunny Father’s Day, high in the lower 70’s.

Upper 40’s and partly cloudy Sunday night.



SEASONAL MONDAY

Warmer Monday, high in the mid to upper 70’s and partly sunny.

Warmer Monday night, in the lower 60’s. Slight chance for an overnight shower or thunderstorm.



SUMMER STARTS TUESDAY AS HEAT RETURNS

Summer starts Tuesday morning at 5:13am, and we’ll see a warmer and more humid day.

Partly sunny with a slight shower or isolated thunderstorm chance. High around 90°.

Upper 60’s and partly cloudy Tuesday night.

Upper 80’s with isolated storms for Wednesday.



COOLER LATE WEEK

Shower chance Wednesday night as cooler air moves in. Low in the upper 50’s.

Partly sunny Thursday, high in the upper 70’s.

Partly cloudy and upper 50’s Thursday night.

Friday high in the lower 80’s and partly sunny.