Sunny, cool and breezy Friday Video

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Mostly sunny today. High only in the lower 70's. Breezy, with wind gusts up to 20 mph late morning and early afternoon. Increasing clouds tonight with a slight risk for a sprinkle by Daybreak. Mainly cloudy tomorrow morning with overnight temperatures in the mid 50's.

SHOWERS INTO SATURDAY AFTERNOON

High in the mid 70's Saturday with scattered showers and storms into the afternoon. A stationary front will remain over the area for the latter half of the weekend and into Monday. This will bring rounds of showers and storms Saturday night, Sunday afternoon and evening, and into Monday as well. Not a constant rain, but more off and on. Temperatures in the upper 70's for Sunday. Mid 70's for Monday.

COOLING TUESDAY WITH ISOLATED STORM RISK

Cooler into Tuesday morning, with a low in the mid 50's. Partly sunny with a chance for a few storms on Tuesday. High in the mid 70's. Partly sunny for Wednesday, high in the upper 70's. Storm chances for Thursday and Friday, a 30% chance. Partly sunny and seasonal temperatures in the upper 70's Thursday and 80° on Friday.