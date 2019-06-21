Sunny, cool and breezy Friday

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Sunshine and clouds with skies becoming mostly sunny into the afternoon. High in the lower 70’s. Less humid today with dew points in the 50’s.

COOL AND MAINLY CLEAR TONIGHT

Partly cloudy and chilly tonight, low in the upper 40’s.

WARMING LATE WEEKEND

Partly sunny skies Saturday and a high in the mid 70’s. Low around 50°. Warmer into Sunday. High in the lower 80’s. Chance for a scattered shower or storm Sunday night. 50% chance for a shower or storm Sunday Night.

MONDAY THE ONLY WASH-OUT FOR THE WEEK

Scattered storms likely Monday, warm, with a high in the low to mid 80’s. Muggy Monday night, low in the mid 60’s. Spotty storms possible Monday night and Tuesday. High Tuesday in the lower 80’s. Low in the lower 60’s for Tuesday night. Chance for a few isolated storms Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Humid with highs each day in the low to mid 80’s.