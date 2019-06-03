Sunny but unseasonably cool Monday Video

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Sunny and cool this morning. Temperatures in the mid to upper 40's. A sunny but cooler than normal day, with a high only around 61°. Normal high is 74° this time of June. Adding to the chill will be breezy conditions, with morning winds gusting to around 20 mph. High pressure in Wisconsin will slowly drift East keeping us sunny and cool. Cool tonight, with lows around 40°.

WARMING TUESDAY

Warm air with winds shifting out of the South West for Tuesday. Another breezy day with winds gusting to near 25 mph. Warmer, with a high in the mid 70's. Warmer Tuesday night, low in the upper 50's. Chance for overnight rain showers into Wednesday Daybreak.

RAIN RETURNS WEDNESDAY

Scattered showers into Wednesday morning with thunderstorms developing into the afternoon. High in the mid 70's.

Scattered showers and storms likely Wednesday night. Low around 60°. Chance for a few showers Thursday, with a high in the upper 70's. Partly sunny Friday with a high in the upper 70's.

WATCHING WEEKEND STORM TO THE SOUTH

A stalled storm system will be to our South on Saturday, with a chance for an afternoon shower or storm. High in the lower 80's. A storm chance for Sunday with a high in the lower 80's. Storms are most probable going into Monday as the center of the storm moves through the region. High in the lower 80's.