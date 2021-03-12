Sunny but cooler Friday

THURSDAY OUTLOOKIt's a mild morning. Temperatures in the upper 50s. Cloudy with isolated sprinkle or light rain this morning. High temperatures into the mid to upper 60s.Likely to have afternoon showers. Gusty winds up to 30 mph today.

WET EARLY TONIGHT, COOLING AND CLEARING LATEShowers a certainty for this evening as well. Total rainfall up to 3/4".Skies clear late night into Daybreak Friday. Cooler tonight, with a low in the upper 30s.

COOLER BUT STILL ABOVE AVERAGE FRIDAYMostly sunny and cooler Friday. High in the mid 50s.Partly cloudy and cold for Friday night. Low in the mid 20s.

SEASONAL WEEKENDPartly sunny Saturday and seasonal in the mid 40s.Mid to upper 20s Saturday night and patchy clouds.Partly sunny and mid 40s for Sunday.Cloudy and mid 20s into Monday morning.

COLDER MONDAY WITH WINTRY MIX INTO THE EVENINGPartly sunny with an afternoon shower chance Monday. High in the upper 30s.Chance for a snow/rain mix Monday night. Low in the mid 20s.Slight chance for a few flurries or sprinkles Tuesday. High in the low to mid 40s.Upper 20s and cloudy Tuesday night.

WARMING UP MID-WEEKPartly cloudy and warming into the lower 50s for Wednesday.Wednesday night low in the mid 30s and cloudy.Scattered clouds and a high around 50° Thursday with a slight chance for a shower.