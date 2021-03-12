FRIDAY OUTLOOK
Mostly clear skies and cooler this morning. Temperatures in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.
Sunny today, with a light breeze and cooler temperatures.
High in the mid 50’s with temperatures slipping into the upper 40’s by dusk tonight in the 6 o’clock hour.
COLDER TONIGHT
Partly cloudy and cold tonight, low in the low to mid 20’s.
DRY AND SEASONAL WEEKEND
Mostly sunny and mid 40’s for Saturday.
Don’t forget to move clocks ahead an hour Saturday night as we move into Daylight Saving
Time. Also check batteries for smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors.
Saturday night low in the upper 20’s and partly cloudy.
Upper 40’s and partly sunny for Sunday.
Cloudy Sunday night, low in the lower 20’s.
CHILLY MONDAY, WARMING WITH RAIN TUESDAY
Cloudy for Monday with a slight chance for a flurry or sprinkle. High in the mid 40’s.
Warm air moves in Monday night. Low in the mid 30’s.
Warmer for Tuesday with scattered rain showers. High around 60°.
Mostly cloudy Tuesday night with upper 30’s for a low.
COOLING MID TO LATE WEEK
Shower chance Wednesday and cooler. High in the mid 40’s.
Chance for a rain/snow mix Wednesday night. Low in the lower 30’s.
Isolated showers for Thursday, with a high in the lower 40’s.
Upper 20’s with isolated flurries or light snow showers Thursday night.
Mid 40’s next Friday with cloudy skies and a shower chance.
Sunny but cooler Friday
Don't forget to turn clocks ahead one hour Saturday night!
FRIDAY OUTLOOK