Sunny but cool for your Halloween

Rain returns for Sunday and turning chilly with snow showers possible
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Becoming partly cloudy tonight and chilly…LOW: 30
— Sunny and cool Saturday…HIGH: 49
— Cloudy and rain likely early Sunday with falling temps…rain showers changing over to snow showers Sunday evening…temps falling into the mid 30s Sunday evening…HIGH: 48
— Chance of morning snow showers Monday then clearing skies…LOW: 30…HIGH: 40
— Sunny and milder Tuesday…LOW: 32…HIGH: 53
— Sunny and mild Wednesday…LOW: 39…HIGH: 61
— Mostly sunny Thursday…LOW: 43…HIGH: 63
— Sunny and mild…LOW: 44…HIGH: 64