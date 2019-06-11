Sunny but cool for Tuesday

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Clear skies and cooler this morning. Temperatures in the upper 40’s to low 50’s. Sunny today but cool. High in the lower 70’s. Dewpoints will be around 50°, very comfortable. Partly cloudy and cool again tonight, low in the upper 40’s.

WARMER WEDNESDAY

Warmer tomorrow, with morning sunshine and afternoon clouds. High in the mid 70’s. Chance for showers into Wednesday night, with showers likely overnight into Thursday. A few thunderstorms also possible. Not as cool, low in the mid to upper 50’s.

COOL WITH RAIN FOR THURSDAY

Showers likely with a possible thunderstorm for Thursday. Rainfall can reach up to an inch by Thursday evening. Cool, with a high in the upper 60’s. Showers and possible storms Thursday night, low in the upper 40’s. Slight chance for a sprinkle or stray shower early Friday. Otherwise, partly sunny Friday, high in the lower 70’s. Mostly cloudy Friday night, low in the low to mid 50’s.

WARMING WITH INCREASING RAIN RISK BY SUNDAY

Partly sunny Saturday with a few showers or storms possible into the afternoon. Warmer, with a high in the upper 70’s. Showers likely Saturday night and into Sunday. Low Saturday night in the lower 60’s.

Showers likely Sunday with possible storms. High in the upper 70’s. Showers and storms likely Sunday night, with a low in the lower 60’s. Chance for scattered showers and storms Monday, high in the upper 70’s. Partly sunny Tuesday, with a stray shower or storm chance. High in the mid to upper 70’s.