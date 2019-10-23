Sunny but cool and breezy Wednesday

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Chilly this morning. We’re in the low to mid 40’s. Mostly clear skies gives way to a mostly sunny day today. It’ll be cool, with a high in the upper 50’s. Breezy at times, with gusts up to 25mph at times mid day. Increasing clouds tonight, with a low in the mid 40’s.

A LITTLE WARMER THURSDAY

Partly sunny Thursday with a high in the lower 60’s. Low to mid 40’s into Friday morning.

SHOWER RISK RETURNS FRIDAY

Partly sunny Friday with a chance for a few isolated afternoon showers. Cooler into Saturday morning. Low around 40°.

RAIN RISK 2nd HALF OF THE WEEKEND

Partly sunny Saturday, high in the mid 50’s. A push of warmer air moves in Saturday night, with a low in the upper 40’s. Low to mid 60’s on Sunday with a chance for an isolated shower. Low in the low 40’s into Monday morning.

ISOLATED SHOWERS AND CHILLY FOR NEXT WEEK

Mid to upper 50’s for Monday with a chance for a few isolated showers. Chilly into Tuesday morning. Low in the upper 30’s. Mostly cloudy and chilly Tuesday, with a high in the lower 50’s. Mid to upper 30’s into Wednesday morning. High only around 50° into Wednesday, with a slight chance for a shower.