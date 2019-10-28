Sunny and warming Monday

Rain gear will be part of your Halloween costume Thursday

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Patchy fog this morning. Cool temperatures in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s. Mostly sunny today and a bit warmer. High in the mid 60’s. Increasing clouds tonight, with a low in the mid 40’s.

WARMER TUESDAY

Partly sunny Tuesday, with a high around 70°. Mostly cloudy, with a low in the mid to upper 40’s Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

RAIN RISK RETURNS WEDNESDAY INTO HALLOWEEN

Mostly cloudy with a chance for a few showers into Wednesday afternoon. High in the lower 60’s. Showers likely late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. Low in the upper 40’s. Rounds or rain into the afternoon and evening for Halloween.

Rain gear will be an important part of Halloween costumes this year. High in the lower 60’s Thursday. For trick or treating hours, expect rain and temperatures in the upper 50’s. Low in the lower 40’s into Friday morning with rain likely.

COOLING FRIDAY AND INTO THE WEEKEND

Early shower chance and breezy for Friday. Cloudy and cooler, with a high in the upper 40’s. Chilly into Saturday morning, with a low in the low to mid 30’s. Partly sunny and cool for Saturday, high in the mid 40’s. Partly cloudy and chilly Saturday night, low around 30°.

RETURN TO STANDARD TIME SATURDAY NIGHT INTO SUNDAY

Remember to turn the clocks back, one hour for return to standard time Saturday night into Sunday morning. Partly sunny Sunday, high in the mid 40’s. Chilly and partly cloudy Sunday night, low around 30°. Partly sunny and mid to upper 40’s next Monday.