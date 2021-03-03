Sunny and warmer Wednesday

TUESDAY OUTLOOKCold this morning. Temperatures in the middle teens and wind chills in the mid single digits.Partly cloudy. Have the sunglasses ready for today. Temperatures heat up to the upper 30s for a seasonal day. Mostly sunny.

WARMING TONIGHT AND WEDNESDAYPartly cloudy and a push of warmer air tonight. Low in the upper 20s for a warmer night.Mild, mostly sunny and a high around 50°.

RETURN TO SEASONAL CONDITIONS LATE WEEKLow to mid 20s and partly cloudy Wednesday night.Cooling Thursday with a high in the mid 30s.Mostly cloudy with a few flurries or sprinkles.Colder Thursday night, with a low around 20° and decreasing clouds.

WARMING UP INTO THE WEEKEND, CONTINUED DRY WEATHERPartly sunny and seasonal low 40s for Friday.Partly to mostly cloudy Friday night with a low in the low to mid 20s.Partly sunny and low to mid 40s for Saturday.Patchy clouds and a low in the low to mid 20s.

MILD FOR EARLY TO MID-WEEKPartly sunny and mid 40s for Sunday.Upper 20s and mostly cloudy Sunday night.Upper 40s for Monday and partly sunny.Warmer Monday night, with a low in the upper 30s.Cloudy with a slight chance for a sprinkle Tuesday.Warmer, with a high in the mid to upper 50s.