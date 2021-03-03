WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK
Warmer this morning, with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. Partly cloudy.
Sunny morning, with increasing clouds into the late afternoon. High in the lower 50s.
COLDER THURSDAY
Cloudy tonight with isolated flurries. Low in the upper 20s.
Colder Thursday, with a high in the mid 30s. Cloudy with flurries.
Chilly Thursday night with clouds thinning for partly cloudy skies. Low in the upper teens.
DRY WEEKEND, GRADUAL WARMING
Mid 30s Friday with partly sunny skies.
Lower 20s Friday night and partly cloudy.
Upper 30s for Saturday, with partly sunny skies.
Low to mid 20s Saturday night and partly cloudy.
Lower 40s and scattered clouds for Sunday.
WARMING INTO THE WEEK
Mid 20s with continued dry weather Sunday night into Monday morning.
Warmer Monday, with scattered clouds and a high around 50°.
Mid 30s for a warmer night Monday into Tuesday morning.
Mid 50s and partly sunny for Tuesday.
Mild low around 40° Tuesday night and mostly cloudy.
Isolated shower for Wednesday and a high in the upper 50s.
Sunny and warmer Wednesday
Fluctuating temperatures but dry stretch ahead
WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK