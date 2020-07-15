Sunny and warmer Wednesday

TUESDAY OUTLOOKComfortable this morning, with temperatures in the upper 50's. Clear skies will lead to sunny skies today. High in the lower 80's. Partly cloudy tonight, with a low around 60°.

WARMING UP WEDNESDAY AND SUNNYWarming up Wednesday. High in the upper 80's. Mostly sunny. Slight chance for an overnight shower or storm into Thursday morning. Low in the low to mid 60's.

STORMS LIKELY THURSDAYIsolated showers and thunderstorms Thursday, with a high in the mid to upper 80's. Mid 60's Thursday night, with an isolated storm chance.

ISOLATED STORMS, MAINLY AFTERNOON FOR THE WEEKENDUpper 80's for Friday, with sunshine in the morning and a chance for an isolated storm into the afternoon. Mid 60's Friday night, with an isolated shower chance. Upper 80's for Saturday, with a few storms possible into the afternoon. Early evening storm chance, warm and muggy. Low around 70°. Low 90's for Sunday with partly sunny and hazy conditions. A few storms possible.

TEMPS STAY IN THE LOWER 90's FOR THE START OF THE WEEKStorm chance for Monday and Tuesday. Mainly sun & cloudswith highs in the lower 90's.