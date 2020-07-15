Sunny and warmer Wednesday

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK
Sunshine today, with warmer temperatures. High in the upper 80’s and a bit more humid. Dew points still in the comfortable range of lower 60’s.
Clear skies and warmer tonight, low in the mid to upper 60’s.
STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE THURSDAY
Dry to start Thursday, but expect showers and thunderstorms to develop late morning, and another round into the afternoon. High in the mid to upper 80’s and turning humid. Dew points in the mid to upper 60’s. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible. Scattered showers and storms Thursday night. Low in the upper 60’s.
ISOLATED STORMS FOR FRIDAY AND ANOTHER ROUND SUNDAY
Partly sunny with isolated showers or thunderstorm Friday afternoon. High around 90°.
Slight chance for a shower Friday night. Low in the mid to upper 60’s.
Sunny and hot and humid on Saturday. Slight chance for an isolated shower or storm possible. High in the lower 90’s with heat indices in the mid to upper 90’s.
Muggy Saturday night, with a low in the lower 70’s. Partly cloudy.
Chance for isolated showers or storms Sunday with partly sunny skies. High in the lower 90’s and humid.
Lower 70’s Sunday night, chance for showers and storms as slightly cooler air moves in.
WEEK STARTS OFF SLIGHTLY COOLER
High Monday in the upper 80’s and isolated showers or storms.
Low around 70° Monday night, with a chance for an isolated shower or storm.
Mid to upper 80’s Tuesday with isolated showers or thunderstorms.
Muggy Tuesday night, low in the lower 70’s.
Mainly sunny, hot and humid on Wednesday. High in the lower 90’s. Chance for isolated thunderstorms into the afternoon.
