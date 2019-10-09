Sunny and warmer Wednesday

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Clear skies and no fog to deal with this morning. Temperatures cool in the low 40’s this morning. Sun glasses will be a necessary accessory for the rest of the week. Temperatures will be a bit warmer, with a high around 70° and plenty of sunshine. Mostly clear and seasonably cool overnight, low in the mid 40’s.

THURSDAY A REPEAT OF WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny and a high in the low 70’s for Thursday. Partly cloudy and a low in the mid 40’s into Friday morning.

DRY FOR FRIDAY FOOTBALL

High in the lower 70’s for Friday and sunshine with clouds. Dry for Friday night football games, partly to mostly cloudy late night with a chance for showers overnight into Saturday. Low in the mid to upper 40’s.

DAMP, MAINLY UNTIL MID AFTERNOON SATURDAY

A cold front moves through Saturday, with showers likely in the morning and early afternoon. There will be a chance for an isolated shower for the YSU homecoming game at 6pm. High on Saturday in the lower 60’s. Cooler Saturday night with a slight chance for a spotty shower or light rain. Upper 30’s into Sunday.

COOL BUT DRY FOR SUNDAY FOR THE PEACE RACE!

Sunday partly sunny with a high in the lower 60’s. Low 40’s and partly cloudy into Monday morning. Partly sunny Monday, with a high around 60°. Temperatures stay around 60 for Tuesday and Wednesday with a chance for a few showers at times and mostly cloudy skies.