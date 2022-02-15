(WYTV)

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Clear and cold this morning. Temperatures in the mid single digits, and slightly below zero wind chills.

Sunny Tuesday, with temperatures around 30°.



WARMING UP!

Partly cloudy and not as cold tonight, low around 20°.

Much warmer Wednesday, high in the lower 50’s with gusty winds.

Mild Wednesday night, with temperatures in the mid 40’s. Rain likely overnight and into Thursday.



WINDY, WARM WITH RAIN THURSDAY; TURNING COLDER FOR FRIDAY WITH SNOW

Warm and windy Thursday with rain showers likely. Rain could be moderate to heavy at times, and localized flooding is possible. High in the lower 50’s.

Rain mixing with snow into the evening Thursday night. Snow showers likely overnight. Accumulations possible. Colder, with a low in the upper teens.

Colder Friday, with snow showers likely in the morning. High in the mid to upper 20’s.



WARMING BACK UP INTO NEXT WEEK

Mostly clear and low in the middle teens into Saturday morning.

High in the mid 30’s Saturday and mostly sunny.

Mostly clear and a low in the lower 20’s Saturday night.

Sunny and warmer for Sunday, high around 40°.

Partly cloudy and a low in the upper 20’s Sunday night.

Partly sunny Monday and a high in the lower 50’s.

Partly cloudy and a low in the mid 30’s Monday night. Lower 50’s and partly sunny Tuesday.