TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Clear skies this morning and a sunny day for Tuesday. Morning temperatures in the mid 60’s and a high this afternoon in the upper 80’s.

Partly cloudy and upper 60’s tonight.



HUMID AND HOT WEDNESDAY WITH EVENING STORMS DEVELOPING

Hot and humid Wednesday around 90°. A stray storm possible late day. Storms likely into the evening tomorrow night, some storms could be strong, with damaging winds the biggest threat. Low around 70° and humid.



COOLER THURSDAY, WARMING UP AGAIN FRIDAY

A slight chance for a morning shower Thursday. Partly sunny overall and cooler. High in the low to mid 80’s. Partly cloudy and mid 60’s Thursday night.

Sunshine and clouds Friday with a high in the mid to upper 80’s.

Mid to upper 60’s Friday night and partly cloudy.



ISOLATED STORMS FOR THE WEEKEND

Isolated storm chance Saturday. High in the mid 80’s.

Upper 60’s Saturday night with an isolated shower or storm chance.

Mid 80’s and partly sunny Sunday with a few showers and storms around the Valley.

Isolated storms Sunday night and a low in the mid 60’s.



ISOLATED STORM MONDAY, NICE AND WARM TUESDAY

Lower 80’s and isolated storm chance for Monday.

Partly cloudy Monday night. Low in the mid to upper 60’s.

Warmer for Tuesday in the mid to upper 80’s and sunshine and clouds.