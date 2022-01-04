TUESDAY OUTLOOK
Clear and cold this morning. Temperatures in the middle teens and wind chills are around 10°.
Wear heavy coats this morning, and don’t forget your sunglasses. Sunny skies. Warmer, high in the mid to upper-30s.
NOT AS COLD TONIGHT
Increasing clouds, low around 30° tonight and breezy.
WINDY AND MAINLY CLOUDY WEDNESDAY
Cloudy Wednesday with gusty winds, 25 to 30mph winds possible.
Slight chance for a few sprinkles or flurries in the afternoon and evening. High around 40°.
COLDER LATE WEEK WITH SNOW LIKELY THURSDAY NIGHT
Much colder Wednesday night, with a low in the middle teens and mostly cloudy.
Cold for Thursday, with a high only in the mid-20s. Afternoon snow showers are possible.
Snow showers are likely Thursday night, with a low in the mid to upper teens.
FRIGID FRIDAY WITH A WEEKEND WARM-UP
Cold Friday with cloudy skies and a chance for a few snow showers, high in the mid-20s. Mid to upper teens into Saturday and cloudy.
Warming Saturday into the mid-30s with sunshine and clouds.
Cloudy Saturday night, with a low of around 30°.
Warming into the mid-40s Sunday with cloudy skies and scattered rain showers.
Rain turns to snow showers Sunday night as temperatures drop into the upper teens into Monday morning.
ANOTHER SHOT OF COLDER WEATHER EARLY WEEK
Chance for snow showers Monday, high around the lower-30s.
Cloudy and cold Monday night, with a low in the lower teens.
Cold on Tuesday, high only around 20° with cloudy skies.
Sunny and warmer Tuesday
TUESDAY OUTLOOK