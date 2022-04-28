THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Frosty, and cold this morning. Mid- to upper-20s and mainly clear skies.

Sunny and a bit warmer today, high in the lower-50s.



FROST AGAIN TONIGHT, SUNSHINE CONTINUES

Partly cloudy and frost again tonight, low around 30°.

Sunny and upper-50s for Friday.

Partly cloudy and low- to mid-30s Friday night.



SEASONAL SATURDAY, RAIN MOVES IN TO WRAP UP THE WEEKEND

Partly sunny Saturday and more seasonal. High in the low- to mid-60s.

Increasing clouds and scattered showers Saturday night. Warmer in the mid-40s.

Mid-60s for Sunday with rain showers and thunderstorms.

Upper-40s with showers likely Sunday night.



MAINLY DRY MONDAY, RAIN LIKELY FOR ELECTION DAY

Chance for a stray shower, but mainly dry Monday, high around 70°.

Low around 50° Monday night.

Mid-60s for Election day Tuesday. Expect rain showers as you head to the polls.

Low- to mid-40s Tuesday night, with showers ongoing.



DRY WEDNESDAY WITH SHOWERS AND STORMS THURSDAY

Partly sunny and low- to mid-60s on Wednesday.

Upper 40’s Wednesday night and mostly cloudy.

Showers and thunderstorms Thursday, high in the low to mid 60’s.