THURSDAY OUTLOOK
Frosty, and cold this morning. Mid- to upper-20s and mainly clear skies.
Sunny and a bit warmer today, high in the lower-50s.
FROST AGAIN TONIGHT, SUNSHINE CONTINUES
Partly cloudy and frost again tonight, low around 30°.
Sunny and upper-50s for Friday.
Partly cloudy and low- to mid-30s Friday night.
SEASONAL SATURDAY, RAIN MOVES IN TO WRAP UP THE WEEKEND
Partly sunny Saturday and more seasonal. High in the low- to mid-60s.
Increasing clouds and scattered showers Saturday night. Warmer in the mid-40s.
Mid-60s for Sunday with rain showers and thunderstorms.
Upper-40s with showers likely Sunday night.
MAINLY DRY MONDAY, RAIN LIKELY FOR ELECTION DAY
Chance for a stray shower, but mainly dry Monday, high around 70°.
Low around 50° Monday night.
Mid-60s for Election day Tuesday. Expect rain showers as you head to the polls.
Low- to mid-40s Tuesday night, with showers ongoing.
DRY WEDNESDAY WITH SHOWERS AND STORMS THURSDAY
Partly sunny and low- to mid-60s on Wednesday.
Upper 40’s Wednesday night and mostly cloudy.
Showers and thunderstorms Thursday, high in the low to mid 60’s.
