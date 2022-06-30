THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Sunny today and warmer, high near 90°. That’s hot, but dew points will still be pretty comfortable.

Mostly clear tonight and mid 60’s.



HUMIDITY AND STORMS FOR FRIDAY

Humid Friday with storms developing into the afternoon especially. Some storms could be strong to severe. High around 90°. Scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday night. Low in the mid 60’s.



SHOWERS AND STORMS SATURDAY, COOL AND NICE ON SUNDAY

Scattered showers and storms Saturday, becoming isolated in the afternoon and evening. High in the mid 80’s. Low Saturday night in the lower 60’s as the rain comes to an end. Mid 80’s and sunshine and clouds Sunday. Low to mid 60’s Sunday night.



ISOLATED LATE DAY AND EVENING STORM POSSIBLE FOR THE FOURTH

Sunshine and clouds for the Fourth of July. Slight chance for an isolated late day and evening shower or storm. High in the mid to upper 80’s. Mid 60’s Monday night with a chance for a storm.



STORMS AT TIMES TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY

Isolated storms for Tuesday, high in the mid 80’s. Mostly cloudy Tuesday night, low in the low to mid 60’s. Chance for a few showers or storms Wednesday. High in the low to mid 80’s. Low in the low to mid 60’s Wednesday night. Slight chance for a lingering shower. Partly sunny and a high in the low to mid 80’s Thursday.