Sunny and warmer Monday Video

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Chilly and mostly clear skies this morning. Temperatures in the low to mid 40's. Mostly sunny skies today and warmer. High in the low to mid 70's. Partly cloudy tonight, with a low in the low to mid 50's.

COOLER TUESDAY

Cooler tomorrow. High in the mid 60's. Increasing clouds with a chance for an isolated shower into the afternoon. Chance for showers Tuesday night, cooler, with a low in the mid 40's.

DAMP MID TO LATE WEEK

Scattered showers and thunderstorms into the afternoon Wednesday. High in the mid 60's. Low to mid 50's Wednesday night with a chance for scattered showers. Rain or thunderstorms for Thursday, with a high in the low to mid 70's. Lower 50's into Friday morning. Chance for mainly morning showers on Friday, with partly sunny skies into the afternoon. High in the mid 60's. Chilly and clear Friday night, low in the lower 40's.

NICE SATURDAY, ISOLATED RAIN SUNDAY

Low to mid 60's on Saturday with mostly sunny skies. Chance for a few showers on Mother's day Sunday. HIgh in the upper 60's. Chance for showers Sunday night, low in the lower 40's. A few showers possible Monday, mainly early in the day. High in the low to mid 60's.