MEMORIAL DAY WEATHER

Beautiful weather for Memorial Day. Clear and 60° on average early morning.

High today in the mid to upper 80’s and a tad humid.

Mostly clear skies and mid 60’s tonight.



ANOTHER STEAMY DAY FOR TUESDAY, STORMS LIKELY WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny Tuesday and a high near 90°.

Partly cloudy and upper 60’s Tuesday night.

Increasing clouds Wednesday morning with showers and storms developing.

Some storms could be strong to severe. High in the low to mid 80’s.

Showers and storms likely Wednesday night, low in the mid 50’s.



COOLER THURSDAY WITH A LINGERING SHOWER OR STORM

Isolated shower or storm for Thursday, mainly in the morning. Partly sunny afternoon and cooler.

High in the low to mid 70’s.

Mostly cloudy and lower 50’s Thursday night.



COOLER AND NICE FOR THE WEEKEND

Partly sunny Friday. High in the mid 70’s.

Mostly clear and lower 50’s Friday night.

Mostly sunny and upper 70’s Saturday.

Partly cloudy and mid 50’s Saturday night.

Partly sunny Sunday and a high in the low to mid 80’s.

Isolated storms possible Monday. High in the lower 80’s.