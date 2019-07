Showers return for Wednesday and Thursday

WEATHER HEADLINES:

— Mostly clear and quiet Monday night with patchy fog and lows near 60

— More sunshine and dry again for your Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s

— Warmer and more humid for Wednesday and Thursday

— Isolated and scattered thunderstorms likely with highs in the upper 80s

— Next weekend looks mainly dry, sunny and warm with highs in the mid 80s

— Warmer and more humid to start next week with highs near 90