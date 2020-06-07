Sunny and warmer for your Monday

Weather turns hot and humid for Tuesday
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Mostly clear and cool tonight…lows near 50
— Sunny and a bit warmer Monday…highs around 80
— Mostly sunny, hot and humid Tuesday…highs in the low 90s
— Chance for showers, warm and humid Wednesday…highs in the upper 80s
— Mostly sunny and cooler Thursday…highs in the mid 70s
— Spotty showers possible Friday…highs in the low 70s
— Chance for more showers next Saturday…highs around 70
— More spotty showers possible next Sunday…highs in the upper 60s