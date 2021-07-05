Sunny and warmer for Monday

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Temperatures in the lower 60’s this morning. Patchy fog. Sunny and warmer today. High in the lower 90’s with heat index in the mid 90’s. Stay hydrated and don’t forget the sunscreen.



WARM AND HUMID TONIGHT FOR THE SCRAPPERS GAME

Game time 7 p.m. with temperatures in the upper 80’s for first pitch. Low to mid 80’s late game.

Temperatures tonight fall into the upper 60’s.



SLIGHT STORM CHANCE TUESDAY, BETTER CHANCE MID-WEEK

Upper 80’s for Tuesday with increasing clouds and a slight thunderstorm chance

into the afternoon and early evening.

Partly sunny and warm again Wednesday. Better chances for afternoon thunderstorms. High in the upper 80’s.

Chance for storms Wednesday night and a low in the mid 60’s.



STORMS LIKELY TO BREAK THE HEAT THURSDAY

Showers and storms likely Thursday as a cold front moves through the region. High around 80°.

Isolated shower or storm Thursday night. Low in the low to mid 60’s.



NICE DAY FOR FRIDAY WITH ISOLATED STORMS FOR THE WEEKEND

Lower 80’s and a nice day Friday. Mostly sunny skies. Partly to mostly cloudy Friday night, with a slight shower chance overnight. Low in the low to mid 60’s.

Partly sunny and warming back up for the weekend.

Isolated shower or storm chance Saturday with a high in the mid 80’s.

Mid 60’s with isolated showers Saturday night.

Isolated storm chance Sunday. High in the low to mid 80’s.

Upper 60’s Sunday night with isolated shower or storms.

Lower 80’s Monday with a chance for a few thunderstorms.