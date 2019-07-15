Sunny and warm with low humidity Monday

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Mostly clear skies and cool, with temperatures in the mid 50’s. Dew points are in the low 50’s, it’s comfortable out. Mostly sunny, warm but low humidity. High in the mid 80’s. Increasing clouds and humidity overnight. Low in the mid 60’s. We’ll have a slight chance for a thunderstorm overnight.

HUMIDITY RETURNS TUESDAY

Warm and humid Tuesday, with a high in the mid 80’s. Expect scattered showers or storms at times Tuesday, mainly into the afternoon. Muggy Tuesday night, low around 70°.

TROPICAL RAINS FROM BARRY

Rains from the remnants of Barry will impact the Valley Tuesday night through Wednesday night. Rainfall in that period could range from 1″ to 2″. Showers and isolated thunderstorms Wednesday, a soggy day. High in the mid 80’s.

STEAMY LATE WEEK AND SATURDAY

A warm and humid airmass moves into the Great Lakes late week. High in the mid to upper 80’s on Thursday with isolated storms. Hazy and humid Friday, high in the lower 90’s. Heat index will be in the mid 90’s. Isolated storm chance mainly in the afternoon and early evening. Low in the lower 70’s and muggy into Saturday morning. Another steamy day for Saturday, highs in the lower 90’s and isolated storm chance into the afternoon and evening. A cold front will move in for Sunday, with temperatures falling a bit. Scattered showers and storms possible, high in the mid to upper 80’s. Low in the mid to upper 60’s for Sunday night.

COOLING MONDAY

Cooler for Monday, high in the lower 80’s for Monday with a chance for scattered storms, mainly in the morning.