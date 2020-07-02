Sunny and warm weather stretch continues Thursday

HEAT WAVE FOR THE END OF THE WEEK AND MUCH OF THE WEEK AHEAD

We’re clear with temperatures in the lower 60’s. Comfy dew points in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s. Upper 80’s for Thursday. Mainly sunny skies. A bit warmer and more muggy Thursday night, low in the mid 60’s. 90° weather for Friday, the weekend, and much of next week. Slight chance for a shower Friday into the afternoon. Those pining for a REAL Summer are getting their wish! Mid to upper 60’s for overnight lows, with an uptick in humidity for the overnights.

MAINLY DRY FOR THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND

Building heat and haze could cause a few isolated storms for the Fourth of July into the late day. If we get it all, it’ll be isolated at best.

ISOLATED AFTERNOON STORMS MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY

Mainly sunny, hot and humid for next week. Chance for isolated storms into the late afternoon and early evening.

TIPS FOR THE HEAT

Wear loose-fitting, light colored clothing to help deflect sunlight, not absorb it.

Stay hydrated.

Go easy with strenuous exercise or labor. Take frequent breaks

Wear sunscreen. Sunburn makes it more difficult for our body to stay cool.

Those with health concerns should avoid outdoor activity between 2p-6p