THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Partly Sunny and warm this afternoon in the mid to upper 80’s.

Partly cloudy and mid 60’s tonight.



STORMS DEVELOP FRIDAY AFTERNOON

Partly sunny Friday with showers and storms into the afternoon and early evening. High in the mid 80’s.

Lingering shower chance early for High School football Friday evening. Becoming partly cloudy late and overnight. Low around 60°.



NICE WEATHER FOR THE WEEKEND

High Saturday in the low to mid 80’s. Mostly to partly sunny.

Partly cloudy and a low in the lower 60’s.

Sunny, hot and humid for Sunday. High in the mid to upper 80’s.

Muggy and partly cloudy Sunday night. Low in the mid to upper 60’s.



SHOWERS AND STORMS DEVELOP MONDAY

Scattered showers and storms Monday into the afternoon. High in the mid 80’s.

Isolated shower or storm Monday night, low in the upper 60’s.

Partly sunny with isolated storm chance for Tuesday, high in the mid 80’s.

Low to mid 60’s Tuesday night and a shower chance.



COOLING INTO MID-WEEK

Mainly dry for Wednesday, slight chance for a sprinkle or passing shower. High in the lower 80’s.

Cooler Wednesday night, mid 50’s and partly cloudy skies.

Partly sunny and 80° next Thursday.