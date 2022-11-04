FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Mostly clear and mild this morning in the lower 50’s.

Mostly sunny today, more like late September than early November. High around 70°.

RECORD HIGH IS 77° from 2003.



BEAUTIFUL WEATHER FOR PLAYOFF FOOTBALL

Partly cloudy and 65° for 7pm kick-off. Still 60° by the end of the games.

Partly cloudy and mild tonight, low only falling into the mid 50’s.



WINDY, WARM WITH A SHOWER CHANCE CLOSE TO DUSK SATURDAY

RECORD TOMORROW : 77° 1948. We could get close, High in the low to mid 70’s with increasing clouds and breezy Saturday. Winds could gust up to 25 mph into the late afternoon and evening. Chance for an isolated shower close to dusk. Sunset 6:13pm.



WET WEATHER AND GUSTY WINDS SATURDAY NIGHT

Showers likely Saturday night, low in the mid to upper 50’s. Gusty winds up to 25mph.

Don’t forget to turn clocks BACK an hour before bed Saturday night.



OVERALL A NICE DAY SUNDAY, STILL ABOVE-AVERAGE TEMPERATURES NEXT WEEK

Early morning shower chance, partly sunny overall and a high in the lower 70’s.

Cooler Sunday night in the mid to upper 40’s and mostly clear.

Sunshine Monday, high in the mid 60’s.

Partly cloudy and a low around 40° Monday night.



GREAT WEATHER FOR ELECTION DAY TUESDAY

Nice day to vote on Tuesday, with a high in the low to mid 60’s and sunshine and clouds.

Partly cloudy and lower 40’s Tuesday night.

Partly sunny and lower 60’s Wednesday.

Lower 40’s and partly cloudy Wednesday night.



ISOLATED SHOWERS LATE WEEK

Partly sunny Thursday, slight chance for a late day shower.

Low around 50° Thursday night with isolated shower chance.

Isolated showers and cloudy on Friday, high in the lower 60’s.