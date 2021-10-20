Sunny and unseasonably warm Wednesday

LEETONIA, Ohio (WYTV) - Forty-six years ago, a deadly train crash in Leetonia changed the lives of many. Today, a reunion was held between a survivor and the Leetonia Fire Department. One of their firefighters had helped a man through one of the worst days of his life.

In 1975, three trains crashed in Leetonia, leaving three injured and one dead. One of the engineers was trapped during the incident and today came back to say thank you to the firefighter who saved his life.