Sunny and unseasonably warm Wednesday

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK
Clear and warmer this morning. Upper 40’s this morning.
Sunny and warm today. High in the lower 70’s.
SHOWER CHANCE OVERNIGHT TONIGHT
Increasing clouds and a chance for an isolated shower overnight. Low in the lower 50’s.
DAMP WEATHER THURSDAY, ISOLATED STORMS POSSIBLE AFTERNOON AND EVENING
Showers likely off and on Thursday. Chance for thunderstorms into the afternoon and evening.
Strong storms are possible, though it is a small chance. Primary threat would be for damaging winds.
High in the mid 60’s.
Showers and storms Thursday night, mainly until late evening. Low in the upper 40’s.
SLIGHT SHOWER CHANCE FRIDAY, COLDER FOR SATURDAY
Sunshine and clouds Friday, with a chance for an isolated shower. High in the mid to upper 50’s.
Mid 40’s with a slight shower chance Friday night.
Cloudy Saturday, with isolated showers at times. High in the low to mid 50’s.
Cloudy and chilly Saturday night, with a low around 40°.
PARTLY SUNNY SUNDAY, SHOWER CHANCE MONDAY
Mostly cloudy and a high in the mid 50’s Sunday.
Clear and chilly Sunday night, low in the lower 40’s.
Mid 50’s Monday and a chance for an isolated shower, with partly sunny skies overall.
Lower 40’s and clear Monday night.
WARMER INTO MID-WEEK
Upper 50’s Tuesday, with partly sunny skies.
Cloudy and a low in the low 40’s Tuesday night.
A push of warmer air for Wednesday. Partly sunny and a high in the mid 60’s.
