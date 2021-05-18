Sunny and slightly warmer Tuesday

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Partly cloudy and temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

Sunshine and scattered clouds today. A little warmer, with a high in the upper 70s.

Mostly clear and a low in the low to mid 50s tonight.



SLIGHT AFTERNOON STORM RISK REST OF THE WEEK

Sunshine and lower 80s for Wednesday. There is a small risk for an isolated storm in the afternoon for every day this week. It’s a small chance, 20%.

Mid to upper 50s for Wednesday night and partly cloudy.

Sunshine and clouds Thursday with a high in the low to mid 80s. There is a small risk for an isolated storm in the afternoon.

Clear Thursday night and a low around 60°.

Mid 80s and partly to mostly sunny Friday. There is a small risk for an isolated storm in the afternoon.

Friday night low in the lower 60s and partly cloudy.



WARM WEEKEND WITH BETTER STORM CHANCE SUNDAY

Mid 80s again for Saturday, and sun and clouds. There is a small risk for an isolated storm in the afternoon.

Lower 60s again Saturday night.

Better chance for a few showers and storms Sunday, 30%. High in the low to mid 80s.

Low to mid 60s Sunday night and mainly cloudy.



STORM CHANCE MONDAY, WARMING TUESDAY

Isolated storms possible Monday, high in the upper 70s.

Cloudy Monday night with an early evening shower or storm chance. Low in the low to mid 60s.

Partly sunny Tuesday with a high in the low to mid 80s.